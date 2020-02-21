Teen star hits out over sexualisation

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has hit out at the "inappropriate comments" and "insults" she receives online.

The actress, who has played Eleven on the Netflix series since she was 12, took to social media on her 16th birthday to discuss the sexualisation she has been subjected to, The Sun reports.

Under a video which featured Justin Bieber's new song Changes, the star wrote: "Ya girls 16 :). 16 has felt like a long time coming.

"I feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. Our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

"The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that," she said.

"There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualisation, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated."

Despite the criticism, the Godzilla actress said: "I'll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.

"Let's focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights.

"Don't worry I'll always find a way to smile."

The teen became one of the youngest Emmy nominees ever when she was shortlisted for her performance in Stranger Things aged 13.

Recently, fans were left were awe-struck when Brown walked the red carpet of the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a custom ensemble by Louis Vuitton.

Fan's were overwhelmed with how much older Brown appeared since she rose to fame on Stranger Things in 2016.

"Someone tell me how Millie Bobby Brown went from being a child to looking like a mature young woman so fast," a fan tweeted.

Before the start of the awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Brown was interviewed on the red carpet about getting older and how much her life has changed in her "forming years of being a teenager".

She said: "I think I'm becoming stronger. It's difficult because I'm still growing … I haven't evaluated that yet so I'll get back to you, when I'm not a teenager."

