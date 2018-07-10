Menu
A car finished at the bottom of an embankment on Boles Street, West Gladstone after a traffic incident overnight.
News

Teen rescued from wreckage after car crashes down embankment

Tegan Annett
10th Jul 2018 9:20 AM

AN 18-year-old suffered neck, shoulder and chest injuries after the car he was in rolled down an embankment and crashed in Gladstone overnight.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Boles St near the lookout at 10.10pm, where they found a man trapped in the car at the bottom on the embankment.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said they had to use emergency rescue equipment to remove the teenager from the vehicle.

A car finished at the bottom of an embankment on Boles Street, West Gladstone after a traffic incident overnight.
They left the scene at 1.40pm.

The teen was taken to the Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Gladstone Police spokesperson said they were investigating the incident.

