Teen snorkeller finds stolen police body cam in river

FOUND IN RIVER: Richmond Police District Supt Scott Tanner praised the honesty of a teenage boy whom he said handed in a Body Worn Video camera he found I in the Richmond River after it was allegedly stolen during a fracas with officers in Ballina on February 23, 2021. File Photo: John Appleyard

Police thought there was no chance a body-worn video camera could be recovered after it was allegedly stolen in Ballina last week.

But then a teenager walked into the Ballina Police Station with the equipment, which he found in the Richmond River while snorkelling.

The camera was allegedly taken when men wrestled with police outside a licensed premises.

Richmond Police District Superintendent Scott Tanner commended the young man whom he said did not leave his name.

"We are very appreciate for him handing in this body worn video," he said.

"The equipment has an asset number on it and looks similar to a Go Pro and he had the decency to hand in.

"It's like a finding a needle in a haystack, these camera cost about $800."

Supt Tanner said the camera was taken after police became in a fight outside a licensed premises on River St, Ballina on Tuesday February 23, 2021.

"Two officers attended after a number of males were remaining out the front of the premises and not moving on after they were asked to leave," he said.

"One male was arrested and then began to a wrestle with police and a second person came in and hindered arrest and the officer's camera came off his vest.

"A third person appeared to have taken and the camera and ran off."

Supt Tanner said police hope to be able to retrieve the footage showing who stole the camera.

He was unsure if the data would be intact after being submerged in the river for a few days.

"We hope we can retrieve the footage and identify the person who took the camera," he said.

"One person was charged with offences including hindering arrest, and the second will be given two infringement notices regarding offensive behaviour and language.

"They will appear before Ballina Court on a future date."

