Offbeat

Teen shares hilarious ‘psychic reading’

by Ally Foster
24th Apr 2018 7:16 AM

A TEENAGER has hilariously revealed how she managed to get a refund from an online psychic who didn't get anything right.

Niamh Gargan paid £10 ($AU18) to be told her fortune but was seriously underwhelmed by the result.

The 19-year-old from Glasgow received less-than-startling predictions such as she was "into beauty and hair" and wanted to "settle down with someone".

The Facebook psychic, "Brodie Mcdougall", at first declined a refund, insisting her work "takes a lot of energy".

But after a further series of predictions fell well wide of the mark - including pregnancy - the psychic gave in and returned Niamh's cash.

Niamh sent screenshots of her conversation with the 'clairvoyant' to her friend, Matthew Currie, who posted them on Twitter, writing: "Honestly couldn't make up the stuff Niamh does. Paid a random lassie £10 for a psychic reading and got this."

Niamh today admitted: "I felt like an idiot but I couldn't stop laughing at my own stupidity and the things she was coming out with. I think she was just saying the first thing that came into her head."

Keep digging!
Keep digging! Supplied
psychic refund social media viral post
News Corp Australia

    Spend money on veterans' health, not war memorials

    News A former Army chief has called for the government to divert grant funds from multi-million dollar event commemorations to improving veterans' mental health.

    How to save $200 on your electricity bill

    News Slash your power bill and reduce your impact on the environment

    Splendour tickets sold out in minutes

    News If you missed out, don’t panic and read on

    EASY GUIDE: How to get your tickets for Splendour 2018

    News Line-up has been revealed, now it's time to get ready for festival

