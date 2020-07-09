Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.
Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.
Crime

Teen sexually assaulted while sleeping

by Erin Lyons
9th Jul 2020 12:01 PM

A teenage girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted by a man, whom she only met that night, while staying at a friend's house in Sydney's north.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation following reports a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted last month.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in Belrose on June 7 and taken to Manly police station where he was released pending further investigations.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.
The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

He was rearrested at Wyong Police Station on June 24 following further investigations and was charged with having sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16.

Police allege the man was at the Belrose house to visit a woman who lives there and sexually abused the teenager while she slept on Saturday, June 6.

She woke during the alleged incident and told her friends, who alerted police.

The man was refused bail and appeared before Wyong Local Court on the same day, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Manly Local Court today.

Originally published as Teen sexually assaulted while sleeping

More Stories

alleged sexual assault court crime teenager

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Is virtual reality the new frontier of tourism?

        premium_icon Is virtual reality the new frontier of tourism?

        News SOUTHERN Cross University experts believe virtual reality and augmented reality could hold the key to the future of travel.

        Police warn of strong border compliance measures

        premium_icon Police warn of strong border compliance measures

        News Anyone without an exemption will be turned back

        New hope for Northern Rivers women with breast cancer

        premium_icon New hope for Northern Rivers women with breast cancer

        Health Now there’s a better chance of a cure thanks to local experts

        Why NSW Government has given 98ha of land away

        premium_icon Why NSW Government has given 98ha of land away

        News The land exchange agreement will be a “significant boost”