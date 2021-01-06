Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the water.
News

Teen pulled unconscious from water

by Jacob Miley
6th Jan 2021 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been rushed to hospital after he was dragged unconscious from the Gold Coast seaway.

Emergency services were called to Seaway Dr about 6.15am Wednesday after being notified by Volunteer Marine Rescue.

The teenager was pulled unconscious from the water and taken to a ramp.

He regained consciousness just after 6.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the teenager was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Originally published as Teen pulled unconscious from Gold Coast Seaway

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wallaby rescued from river by brave locals

        Premium Content Wallaby rescued from river by brave locals

        News AFTER a wallaby found the Richmond Rivers tougher going than expected, see how locals saved the day.

        WHAT’S ON: Huge entertainment list for January

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Huge entertainment list for January

        News 20+ films, music, comedy, cabaret, children’s and other live acts are scheduled for...

        What the last Greens candidate thinks of comedian’s goal

        Premium Content What the last Greens candidate thinks of comedian’s goal

        Politics Comedian Mandy Nolan is hoping to secure preselection for ahead of the next federal...

        Did someone plant a ‘huge’ bluebottle at a popular lake?

        Premium Content Did someone plant a ‘huge’ bluebottle at a popular lake?

        News With thousands of bluebottles dotting our beaches lately, this local family thought...