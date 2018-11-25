Menu
Login
News

‘There’s a screw sticking out of your face’

by Heather McNab
25th Nov 2018 8:00 PM
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A teen has been arrested after a girl was hospitalised following a random attack at Cessnock yesterday. Picture: Facebook

A teenage girl has undergone surgery after she was allegedly attacked with a makeshift blow dart in the NSW Hunter region.

Candi Hawtin, 15, was walking with friends along Wollombi Road in Cessnock on Saturday night when a vehicle stopped and a youth allegedly discharged an object.

"I just thought someone had flicked me with a branch in the side of the face," Candi told 9News.

"I was like 'what is it?' and my friend Jayde said 'there's a screw sticking out of your face' and I just started freaking out."

Police will allege she was struck in the face with a makeshift blow dart.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested and remains in custody.

blow dart injured screw

Top Stories

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News ORGANISATION plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways.

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    Funeral held for beloved surf life saver

    News "Much sadness" after death of mentor and good friend

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Scavengers run amok at Vinnies

    Council News Property owners fed up with charity bins

    Local Partners