Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital following a serious reaction to chroming moments after she allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag.
A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital following a serious reaction to chroming moments after she allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag.
Crime

Teen hospitalised in chroming incident after handbag theft

by Nilsson Jones
16th Feb 2021 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenage girl has been rushed to hospital following a serious reaction to chroming at Broadwater Parklands on the Gold Coast.

The girl is in a stable condition at the Gold Coast University Hospital after the chroming incident.

Media reported the teen attempted to rob a woman of her handbag moments earlier.

Emergency services were called to Marine Parade, Southport around 9.45am to attend to the teen following a serious reaction to an aerosol.

Police were called to the same incident 10 minutes earlier, however, it was for community assistance and not responding to a reported crime.

Issues surrounding chroming typically involve children - usually in their teens but sometimes younger - deliberately inhaling a volatile substance such as deodorant.

It has caused five deaths in Queensland in recent years and the toxins inhaled have the ability to dissolve brain tissue, leading to lasting brain damage.

Queensland hospitals have seen a 32 per cent explosion in patients being treated for the deadly fad.

Originally published as Teen hospitalised in chroming incident after handbag theft

chroming crime theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Killer bugs: Your hospital infection rates revealed

        Premium Content Killer bugs: Your hospital infection rates revealed

        Health Catching an infection at hospital shouldn’t be a postcode lottery but too often the risk varies depending on where you live. How does your hospital rate?

        How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Expert vet: ‘Clean the river and get cheaper, better prawns’

        Premium Content Expert vet: ‘Clean the river and get cheaper, better prawns’

        News “We should have the biggest prawn nursery in NSW,” an aquatic vet has said.

        Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

        Premium Content Another blow to business as popular event cancelled

        News The Love Lennox Festival has been postponed for another year due to COVID-19.