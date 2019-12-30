Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Teen stabbed outside Ipswich unit complex

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
30th Dec 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged a 17-year-old boy after a teenager sustained a serious stab wound outside a unit complex in North Booval on Saturday night.

It will be alleged around 11.30pm the boy was said to have forced an 18-year-old man out of a vehicle on Gledson St before "stabbing" him in the abdomen with a broken glass bottle.

A struggle ensued between the two teenagers, when the 17-year-old fell onto broken glass on the drive way.

The 18-year-old man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 17-year-old, who was believed to be known to the victim, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

court news ipswich court north booval police teen stabbing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        15-month-old baby taken to hospital after crash

        Breaking SEVEN people, including a baby, have been hurt in a four-car crash on the Pacific Highway near Wardell.

        Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        premium_icon Local trainers to dominate at Ballina’s Boxing Day races

        Horses The SKY 2 meeting means the club will have heavier support from the local trainers...

        The Ballina local who won $10,000 this Christmas

        premium_icon The Ballina local who won $10,000 this Christmas

        News Ballina local scored more than his brand-new D-Max with Frizelle Sunshine...

        Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        premium_icon Blaze Aid calls for volunteers

        News ANYONE wanting to give some practical assistance to those who have suffered during...