Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west. Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she died on the way to hospital.
News

A 14-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a car

by Hannah Higgins
16th Dec 2019 5:54 PM

A 14-year-old girl has died on the way to hospital after she was hit by a car in Sydney's west.

Emergency services were called to the Great Western Highway in Colyton after 2pm on Monday following reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, NSW Police said.

Paramedics treated the girl for head injuries at the scene before she was taken by ambulance to the Children's Hospital at Westmead, but she died on the way.

Officers at the scene were told a White Nissan Pulsar driven by a 43-year-old woman had collided with the 14-year-old near Bennett Street.

The woman was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

car crash fatality road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mental health services get a big boost

        Mental health services get a big boost

        News Community event donates $10,000 to help give mental health care a boost

        11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old’s brave fight after snake bite

        Health Snake-bite victim London Sharwood's brave battle continues

        'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        premium_icon 'The next minute he was in danger of losing an ear'

        News Off-duty police officer was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery

        Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        premium_icon Why this woman is visiting beaches in 230 countries

        News A BYRON BAY woman will run more than 16km of beaches across 230 countries to...