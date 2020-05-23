Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Teens as young as 15 were found slumped unconscious when police arrived at a party house. Another boy died and a raft of drugs were discovered in the home.
Teens as young as 15 were found slumped unconscious when police arrived at a party house. Another boy died and a raft of drugs were discovered in the home.
Crime

Teens found slumped over at drug party where man died

by Jeremy Pierce, Ben Graham, Kyle Wisniewski, Isabella Magee, Jesse Kuch
23rd May 2020 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEENS as young as 15 were found slumped unconscious at a drug-fueled party on the Gold Coast where a young man plunged four floors to his death.

Emergency services responders found drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of diazepam, or Valium, in a hotel room along with six teens in various states of consciousness, in the early hours of Saturday morning just after the body of a 19-year-old Brisbane man was found on the Surfers Paradise street below.

The deceased teenager from Brisbane was found dead on View Ave around 3.19am.

Police at the scene of the incident on View Ave, Surfers Paradise. Picture: Channel 9
Police at the scene of the incident on View Ave, Surfers Paradise. Picture: Channel 9

Four teens from the room were taken to Robina Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are still trying to piece together the circumstances surrounding the death of the young man.

The scene of the incident in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Channel 9
The scene of the incident in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Channel 9

Police say a crime scene has been set up.

"Investigations are underway to determine the cause and what may have taken place in the lead-up," police said in a statement.

A media conference has been scheduled for later today.

Originally published as Teen falls to death during wild drug-fuelled party

crime drugs editors picks health house party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        What made news on the Northern Rivers this week?

        News WATER security, development and the coronavirus – they all made news this week and The Northern Star brought you all the latest updates.

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        Cheers to readers as libraries (and pubs) open June 1

        News OVER 70s and those at risk to use library in first hour of opening.

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        HAPPY HOUR: 50 people allowed in NSW restaurants from June 1

        News NSW has taken a big leap towards easing restrictions

        Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        premium_icon Service station employee threatened with knife during holdup

        News POLICE are investigating the circumstances around an armed robbery which occured at...