Generic photographs of ATM. Comm Bank, Commonwealth Bank, economy, money,
News

Teen faces court over alleged assault at Ballina ATM

Aisling Brennan
5th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
A TEENAGER has pleaded guilty to affray after allegedly assaulting a person with a knife at an ATM in Ballina last month.

Ellen Northey, 19, entered a plea of guilty to affray in Ballina Local Court on Wednesday.

She is also charged with Armed with intent to commit indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm but is yet to enter any formal pleas to those charges.

Police will allege a woman was at the Commonwealth Bank ATM on River St, Ballina, when she was approached by Ms Northey.

It is understood the two women knew each other, according to police.

The victim was transported to Ballina Hospital by paramedics following the alleged assault.

Ms Northey remains on bail and is set to reappear before Ballina Local Court on September 16.

Lismore Northern Star

