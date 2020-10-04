Menu
A teenager has died in a crash near Casino.
Teen dies in single vehicle crash near Casino

Cathy Adams
4th Oct 2020 8:05 AM
A TEENAGER died in a single-vehicle crash near Casino yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Ellangowan Road, east of Summerland Way, Casino, just before 3pm (October 3), following reports a BMW had left the roadway and hit a tree.

MORE NEWS: Person dies after being pinned under tractor

The driver and sole occupant - a 17-year-old male - died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

