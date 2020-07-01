Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a school bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.
News

Teen dies after being hit by school bus

1st Jul 2020 6:34 PM

A teenage girl has died after she was hit by a bus on the NSW south coast this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to South Street, Ulladulla, following reports a child had been hit by a bus outside a school, NSW Police said.

The girl, who is a student of the school, died at the scene.

She is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from south coast Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

The bus driver was breath tested at the scene, returning a negative result. They will be taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Diversions are currently in place and the public has been urged to avoid the area.

Originally published as Teen dies after being hit by school bus

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News THE first artist announcement for next year’s event will be unveiled on July 8.

        Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        premium_icon Cash no longer accepted on Burns Point Ferry

        News PAYMENT changes you need to know about if you plan on using the Burns Point Ferry...

        $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        premium_icon $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        News Converting waste materials into value-added goods

        Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Drive-in cinema is back on the Northern Rivers

        News ARE you a fan of 1980s films? This drive-in cinema is back with a weekend full of...