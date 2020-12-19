Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested after one teenage girl was killed and another was seriously injured in a double stabbing on Friday night.
Crime

STAB HORROR: Man allegedly knifed two women, killing one

by Steve Zemek
19th Dec 2020 7:54 AM

A teenage girl is dead and a 19-year-old man is in police custody following a double stabbing at Parramatta on Friday night.

Two 17-year-old girls were taken to Westmead Hospital after being stabbed at an apartment on Church Street around 10.45pm, NSW Police said.

They were treated at the scene by emergency services before being taken to hospital where one of the girls died.

She is yet to be formally identified, while the other girl remains in a critical condition.

Late on Friday night NSW Police launched Strike Force Benbullen to investigate the incident.

Early on Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Parramatta Police Station.

NSW Police said the man was known to both of the girls.

Originally published as Teen dead, man arrested after stabbing

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        Premium Content Beloved market is heading ‘home’ in 2021

        News The Lismore Car Boot Market has operated at the showgrounds for the last few months due to COVID-19.

        WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: What the hell just happened this week?

        News Roads have been shaved like soap, shops and homes inundated, infrastructure...

        HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Premium Content HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Education Full results for Northern Rivers students who received the highest bands in the HSC...

        REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        News Tweed-Byron, Richmond police district numbers outlined in new report