One teenage boy is dead and another injured after a fight broke out on the Gold Coast overnight.
One teenage boy is dead and another injured after a fight broke out on the Gold Coast overnight.
Teen dead after street fight, stabbing

by AAP
14th Dec 2019 7:16 AM
A teenage boy has died after he and another teen were stabbed during a fight between two groups on the Gold Coast.

The 17-year-old was stabbed in the chest and another male of the same age was stabbed in the chest and back during Friday night's melee on Surfers Paradise Boulevard.

Police say the fight broke out between two groups around 8.10pm, and some of those involved fled the scene.

Both teens were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where one later died.

