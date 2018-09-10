Menu
Login
VITAL SERVICE: The Royal Flying Doctor Service will airlift a man to hospital after a crash in CQ.
VITAL SERVICE: The Royal Flying Doctor Service will airlift a man to hospital after a crash in CQ. Contributed
Breaking

Teen critical, flown to Brisbane after CQ roll-over

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Sep 2018 12:05 PM

UPDATE 2.15PM: ROYAL Flying Doctors Service have airlifted a teenager to a Brisbane Hospital after a serious crash in western Queensland.

A spokesperson from RFDS confirmed a crew had departed the Garfield area, 25km west of Jericho around 2pm and was en route to Brisbane.

The man is being taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

BREAKING: A TEENAGER is being airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a car roll-over in Central Queensland this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Hwy, around 25km west of Jericho around 9.40am where man was seriously injured.

The man in his late teens was reportedly trapped in the car after it rolled in the Garfield area. He is now free.

He has a serious head injury and is being prepared to at a nearby airstrip to be airlifted.

A QAS spokesman said the Royal Flying Doctors Service will fly him to hospital soon.

It is unknown which hospital the man will be taken to.

More to come.

jericho qas royal flying doctor service tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners