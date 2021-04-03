Menu
Crime

Teen charged after woman falls to her death from back of ute

by Torny Miller
3rd Apr 2021 6:58 AM
A young woman has been killed after falling from the back of a ute west of Toowoomba.

Police said a 23-year-old Linthorpe woman was riding in the back of the ute along Springvale Rd, Springvale overnight, when she fell out and was fatally injured.

A Cooroy man, 19, has subsequently been charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis and drive with a person in part of vehicle designed for carriage of goods.

Forensic investigations are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact police.

