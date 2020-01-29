Teen caught with pants down assaults police

Tyron Edward Roman Martinez, 19, assaulted two police officers after he was found passed out with his pants down.

A TEENAGER assaulted two police officers after he was found passed out with his pants down on the side of a busy road.

Tyron Edward Roman Martinez, 19, was found by a passer-by on the footpath next to Caloundra Rd in the early hours of December 6.

Police prosecutor Stu Lydford said the passer-by called police.

Police tried several times to wake Martinez, who was lying on his side with his pants down, police prosecutor Stu Lydford said.

Martinez struggled to stand once he was woken and police arrested him for being drunk in a public space.

Police drove Martinez to Golden Beach after figuring out he was staying with his grandparents at a resort.

When they arrived at the resort, Martinez told police they had no right to detain him and attempted to force open the doors of the paddy wagon.

"He stated that he went to university, he knew the law, he'd done nothing wrong and he'd be getting out of the vehicle," Senior Sergeant Lydford said.

Martinez told police to "get f-----" when they told him to let go of the door.

"He then pushed the officer with an open hand to the upper torso, pushed her away from the door," Sen-Sgt Lydford said.

Martinez attempted to run away and pushed another officer in the chest.

He struggled with police as he was handcuffed and taken to the watch-house.

At Caloundra Magistrates Court today Martinez pleaded guilty to being drunk in a public place, obstructing police, and two charges of assaulting a police officer.

The court heard he had no criminal history.

Defence lawyer Ben Rynderman said Martinez suffered Asperger's syndrome and was studying criminology.

He highlighted there was minimal injury sustained by the officers.

Mr Rynderman said Martinez was booked in for a Drug and Alcohol Assessment Referral course.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Martinez exposed the adage "the more I drink, the smarter I get".

"You knew everything," Mr Stjernqvist said.

Martinez said he was "very embarrassed".

He was given a $400 fine and given a good behaviour bond of $600 and must attend the Drug and Alcohol Assessment Referral course.