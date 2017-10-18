23°
Teen caught in stolen car on Pacific Hwy at Ballina

Trevor Veale
Claudia Jambor
by

A QUEENSLAND teen is in custody after police nabbed her driving what is alleged to be a stolen car with a 14-year-old boy on the Pacific Highway at Ballina.

Police allege about 2.40am Wednesday morning, officers were called to a single-car crash involving a silver Honda sedan, which drove into the wire divider on the highway at Brunswick Heads.

A short time later, police pulled the battered car over on the highway southbound near Coolgardie Rd, south of Ballina.

The 18-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Ballina District Hospital for mandatory testing.

She was later charged at Ballina Police Station for possessing property outside the state and driving offences.

She will face Ballina Local Court on November 8.

The boy is in care of the Queensland Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services.

Lismore Northern Star

