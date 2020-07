A teenage boy has reportedly been attacked by a shark off Wooli. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is en route from Tamworth.

A teenage boy has reportedly been attacked by a shark off Wooli. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter is en route from Tamworth.

SOURCES have reported a 16-year-old male has suffered sever lacerations as a result of a shark attack at Wooli on Saturday.

It is understood the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is on its way to the scene from Tamworth to meet with emergency services already on site.

Further information to come.