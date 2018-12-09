Teen tries to rob Gold Coast servo with hammer

A HAPLESS thief has botched an armed robbery on the Gold Coast in broad daylight, caught by police after a brief stint on the run.

The 18-year-old man tried to rob the BP service station on the corner of Gilston Rd and Cayuga St in Nerang around 2.40pm today, armed with a hammer.

Police will allege the man demanded cash from a staff member, as well as car keys from a female customer.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a man inside the servo challenged the alleged thief, who ran from the petrol station empty-handed.

He was spotted by a witness nearby and arrested a short time later.

No-one was injured, the spokeswoman said.

Police expect to charge the man.