Team behind the new Lennox Head markets revealed

The Lennox Markets team is formed by Kate Hardman, Greg Curry, Graham Double and Kristina Oddestad.

The Lennox Head Community Market has a new management team but there is no exact day for it to reopen yet.

The Byron Community Centre was confirmed as the new managing organisation of the markets.

A team from the centre started working closely with Ballina Shire Council to get all the approvals ready for the markets to come back to Park Lane.

Lennox Head resident Greg Curry is the market's new general manager.

Mr Curry said he has been living in Lennox Head for the last four years.

"I live in Lennox Head and am closely connected to the local community," he said.

"I was managing the Byron Twilight Markets, and now we are very excited to bring our knowledge to Lennox Head, a place that is not close to my heart but also marked by a vibrant community.

"We understand that markets have their own distinct culture and we want to maintain that."

Ballina Shire Council is currently working a development application for a larger-scale market (more than 30 stalls) at Williams Reserve.

>>> 'We live here it's because it's Lennox, not Byron'

Simon Scott, Strategic Planner at Ballina Shire Council, said site allocation will give priority to current and longstanding stallholders of the Lennox Head Community Market.

"We're encouraged by the appointment and we're working hard to make the Lennox Head Community Market happen," he said.

The Lennox Community Markets near the Community Centre in 2017.

Byron Markets Manager Kate Hardman said that despite the fact that the market's return date is yet to be determined, the Lennox Market will continue to be held on the second and fifth Sundays of the month.

The market has been held at Lennox Head since the early 80s but shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19.

"We want to make it bigger and better than ever to support the stallholders and the local Lennox community," she said.

"We will collaborate with stallholders to ensure that the Lennox market keeps its own unique vibe.

"It will provide locals and visitors with food, shopping and live music in a beautiful setting, while spending time with friends and family."

The Byron Community Centre operates the Byron Community Market, the Byron Beachside Artisan Market, and the Byron Twilight Market in Railway Park.