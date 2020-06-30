Teachers turn traffic cops as schools struggle with pick-up

Principals at some of Sydney's biggest schools have pleaded with parents to follow road rules and deployed teachers as traffic conductors to police the afternoon pick-up.

One school has also installed surveillance cameras to catch out mums and dads driving dangerously while road safety experts want a shame file for parents who break the rules.

Carlingford West Public School principal Andrew Williamson told parents last week teachers will now be on duty to direct traffic at the school during the afternoon pick-up.

Bek Cook picking up her daughter Casey Cook, 12, who is in year 6 at Carlingford West Public School. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"A member of the school executive team will indicate, using a signal, that entry to the turning circle will begin. Please do not enter the turning circle until the school executive have indicated to do so," he wrote in the school newsletter. "Please do not double park or push (into) the line as it is too dangerous. Video surveillance is installed to monitor the safety of students, staff and other road users."

Mum Bec Cook said teachers should not be forced to conduct traffic but said it was necessary because other parents' behaviour was compromising student safety.

"Kids nearly get skittled, parents nearly get skittled as well, especially when they are crossing the road afterwards," she said. "It is just chaos with parents here double parking as well … at morning drop-off as well it is equally as crazy."

Traffic outside Carlingford West Public School which has begun surveillance on parents and uses teachers (pictured) to direct traffic to deal with the pickup hour. Picture: Jonathan Ng

NSW Primary Principals' Association president Phil Seymour said fewer students catching public transport because of COVID-19 had increased traffic congestion at schools. However he warned staff should not be traffic cops. "Teachers don't have the right to stop traffic, it is not part of their remit at all, but you understand why they might do it if things are difficult," he said.

At Matthew Pearce Public School in Baulkham Hills principal Kim Fawcett last week pleaded with parents to stop abusing staff because their child was late due to bad traffic.

Pedestrian Council NSW CEO Harold Scruby said local councils needed to deploy more parking inspectors to make school zones safer.

