Teacher's tips for HSC students dealing with pandemic

HIGH school maths and religion teacher, Dr Madeline Beveridge, has released a six-week study guide for HSC and university students.

Dr Beveridge, who teaches at Xavier Catholic College in Skennars Head and lives in Goonellabah, hopes it will allow students to get on top of their work so they can lead a balanced lifestyle while they study.

She said HSC students were struggling to come to grips with the current state of affairs.

"It's been really challenging for them to completely change their mode of learning in the space of weeks," Dr Beveridge said.

"This is the culmination of 13 years of schooling.

"It is really stressful, not only because they don't know how the year will unfold, but they are also missing one another."

Dr Madeline Beveridge teaches religion and maths at Xavier Catholic College.

Dr Beveridge said online learning was not necessarily inferior to face-to-face learning.

"There are advantages of online learning. There are certain aspects that students love," she said.

"It gives students more autonomy, they have more control over their schedules, and when they do their work."

She said preparation was key to mastering the HSC.

"It's really critical that students feel in control and on top of their studies to manage stress levels," Dr Beveridge said.

"When you don't know what's going on, you're diverting some of your brain power away."

Her studying from home tips

1. Routine: Before you lock into a routine, think hard about when you work most effectively, and schedule all your hard or deep-thinking tasks for that time.

2. To-do lists: Write your to-do list for the following day each evening. You will start each day more focused and rest better at night.

3. Work in 25-30 minute blocks: Identify your task, and work at it in a focused way for a short time.

4. Finish each subject with a 'three-minute write': Get a fresh page and set a three-minute timer. During three minutes, try and write down as much as you can remember of the work you just covered. After time is up, review your notes and see what you missed.

For more tips, of if you would like to download her study guide, it is available online here for $9.95.