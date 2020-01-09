Teacher accused of car sex with students

A YOUNG high school teacher has denied six counts of sexual battery after being accused of having sex with two teenage students.

Police allege Laura Dunker - a former teacher at Bedford High School in Ohio in the US - had intercourse with the two unidentified boys several times between November 2018 and October 2019.

Four of those charges relate to one student and two with the other, although Ms Dunker pleaded not guilty to those six plus an additional charge of tampering with evidence when she faced the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Monday this week.

The exact ages of the alleged victims have not been revealed, but court documents allege the 30-year-old picked up one boy before school and had sex with him in her car at a carpark, while other incidents allegedly occurred at her home and in her vehicle.

According to court documents seen by news.com.au, Ms Dunker is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with one student in the "defendant's car in a park" while she was in a position of authority "employed by or serving in a school in which (the student) was enrolled in or attended, in violation of 2907.03 of the Ohio Revised Code".

Laura Dunker pleaded not guilty to the charges. Picture: News 5 Cleveland

In a separate occasion involving the same student, she allegedly picked up the teen "prior to school and had vaginal intercourse with him at a park in her car".

The police investigation into Ms Dunker began after a staff member tipped off authorities, and on December 4, 2019 it was confirmed the accusations against her were credible.

The next day, Ms Dunker resigned from her position at the school, and on December 19, Superintendent Andrea Celico issued a public statement on the matter.

"As I previously shared with our community, we immediately put the teacher on leave in order to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students," Cleveland TV station WKYC reported Ms Celico as saying.

"We offered services for those affected and will continue to offer support to those who may have been impacted by these allegations.

"As always, our priority is for the care and concern for the student victims and our school community as a whole."

The court documents also reveal Ms Dunker allegedly tampered with evidence in early November "knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress".

Earlier this week, Ms Dunker was released after posting a $US5000 ($A7282) bond.

She is facing up to 35 years in prison and will return to court on January 16.