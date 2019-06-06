Swift’s ex welcomes her apology

Taylor Swift is on good terms again with one of her exes who she “put on blast”. Picture: Getty

Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas has responded to Taylor Swift after she said she regretted "putting him on blast" over their split 11 years ago.

Responding for the first time publicly, the singer admitted it was "nice" of her to acknowledge her wrongdoing after she hit out at him on US TV following his decision to break up with her on the phone, The Sun reports.

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the Lorraine show, he said: "Yeah, it did feel nice. It's something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger but at the end of the day I've moved on.

"I'm sure Taylor's moved on and it feels nice and we're all friends it's all good. We were so young."

Jonas and Swift, both 29, dated for three months in 2008 but a month after their split she criticised him for dumping her in a 27-second call.

But a fortnight ago she admitted what she did was "too much" and she now regrets her decision, aged 18, to slam him on TV.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas. Picture: Supplied

At the time, she said: "When I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I won't even be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18! It was a record, I think.

"I looked at the call log, I think it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record!"

Joe Jonas (L) is now married to Sophie Turner. Picture: Getty

Taylor swift is dating British actor Joe Alwyn. Picture: Getty

He is now married to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner while Taylor is dating British actor Joe Alwyn.

Jonas was joined by brothers Nick and Kevin to release the first Jonas Brothers album in a decade, Happiness Begins, which is out this week.

During the chat, Nick revealed he hadn't had the chance to catch up with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, during his trips to the UK, despite her being one of his wife Priyanka Chopra's closest friends.

He said: "I personally have not. I have no news about Meghan or Priyanka."

Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra. Picture: Instagram

Quizzed on what he thought about the American actress finding love with Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex, he said: "I think it's wonderful.

"I think the core of that love is a beautiful thing, when two people find each other, no matter what part of the world you're from.

"I think Priyanka and I are a good example of that as well, along with Joe and Sophie."

The Jonas Brothers originally split in 2013 citing a "deep rift within the band" and Nick confessed it was tough for them all to discuss getting the group back together.

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas attend the Premiere of Chasing Happiness. Picture: Getty

He explained: "It's a true redemption story. I was the one to initiate the conversation about ending the group.

"In the moment it was very tough for all of us and specifically for these guys because I think it was shocking to them.

"And then cut to six, seven years later, looking back at each other and saying, 'OK we've taken this time, our relationship has now just been re-established.'

"It's family and that's all it is, it doesn't rely on work. And we feel like we're missing that magic that we shared when we were together."

However, the reunion almost didn't happen because Joe, who was busy with his band DNCE, felt it was too painful.

Joe said: "The initial thought process was like, 'Absolutely not. I don't want to go back into that hurt emotion again.

"There were just so many layers of this onion that we needed to work through.

"And I also had DNCE and I'm happy, I'm touring, I'm doing what I love - there's no reason for me to stop it all.

"But after a couple of months and spending time with these guys just to hang out for the first time in six years, just us, there was a lot of healing that took place.

"I remember specifically sitting in Cuba and we started playing some old Jonas Brothers songs just to see what it would be like and I started getting emotional like, 'Who is this? Why am I getting emotional?'"

