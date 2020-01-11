Tally of 2000 homes lost to horror blazes

Intense firestorms ripped through the Snowy Mountains and Southern Highlands last night as authorities confirmed the number of homes lost in NSW's continuing bushfire crisis was about to hit the 2000 mark and certain to rise today.

Properties near Bundanoon were the first to go in yesterday's horror conditions, with the infernos fanned by wild 90km/h gusts in the state's alpine regions, Southern Highlands and south coast.

Three fires raging on the NSW-­Victoria border late last night merged into a "mega-fire" burning across almost 600,000ha.

The Dunn Road fire last night. Picture: Getty

Rural Fire Service spokesman Anthony Bradstreet said more than 3500 firefighters were deployed throughout night as they battled a strong wind change which brought 90km/h gusts to dozens of dangerous fire grounds

"We will see the full impact of the fires reveal itself (today)" he said.

The view on Friday night from Echo Point at Bundanoon looking out on to Morton fire burning in the Southern Highlands. Picture: Richard Dobson

The RFS confirmed the 310,000ha Dunns Rd fire had merged with the 29,000ha East Ournie Creek blaze about 8pm. The East Ournie Creek fire had earlier joined with the 233,000ha Green Valley fire.

All three blazes had been upgraded to an emergency level yesterday, and late last night the RFS warned of "strong winds and erratic fire behaviour", saying the flames were spreading quickly in the Mt Adrah, Tumblong, Grahamstown and Adelong areas.

At midnight the Green Valley fire was downgraded to watch and act.

Earlier on Friday, an RFS firefighter was flown to Wagga Base Hospital with burns to his face after fighting a blaze at Shannons Flat in the Snowy Mountains.

And the Rural Fire Service confirmed the number of homes lost in NSW was just shy of 2000 and certain to rise overnight, with the southwesterly wind change forecast to reach Moruya about 11pm and Sydney at 2am today.

In the Southern Highlands, at least five buildings were razed by the fast-moving Morton fire.

In the evening, water bombing aircraft buzzed over the small town of Penrose, which borders the Wingello State Forest, making the most of the quickly fading light and dropping megalitres of water every minute.

The Sunnataram Buddhist retreat in Penrose where the NSW RFS pinned back a bushfire that threatened to destroy it. Picture: Richard Dobson

By 6.30pm there were six buildings destroyed at the Sunnataram Forest Monastery, including a shed and multiple cabins.

With aircraft unable to fly during darkness, firefighters were stationed near Bundanoon, expecting thesoutherly wind change to push the blaze towards town.

Thousands of firefighters, including former PM Tony Abbott, who was on duty in Adaminaby, were fighting blazes in the alpine regions, Southern Highlands and the south coast.

As of Friday evening the destructive fire season had claimed 1995 homes and 5.2 million hectares of land across NSW.

RFS fireys take a well earning break at the Sunnataram Buddhist retreat in Penrose. Picture: Richard Dobson

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian military was on standby to help firefighters and emergency agencies in the wake of last night's southerly change.

"I've given them very clear instructions that they are to stand ready to move and support immediately," he said. "We must prepare for today."

Before heading out, Mr Abbott said he hoped the predicted conditions would not eventuate.

"I'm one of 70,000 RFS volunteers - let's hope all of us stay safe and do good work," he said.

The RFS warned that coastal towns including Eden, Batemans Bay and Nowra could again be under threat.

"We want people out (and) into safer places," RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

In Victoria, evacuation orders were issued in alpine areas.

Also yesterday, a new fire broke out in the Blue Mountains but did not threaten homes. Coonabarabran was put on alert when a 1000ha blaze, believed to have been sparked by lightning, briefly escalated out of control.

