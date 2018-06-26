Second chance for popular Alstonville rodeo

PLENTY OF THRILLS: The Alstonville rodeo is back after being washed out earlier this month.

Alina Rylko

IT'S take two for the Alstonville Rodeo.

The rodeo was scheduled to be held earlier this year, but was postponed due to poor weather.

But the bulls and broncs will be bucking this Saturday in the rescheduled event at Alstonville Showground.

And some real heart will be added to the thrills and spills.

Tony Rippon, president of the Alstonville Rodeo Club, said there would be raffles held throughout the day to raise money for Dolly's Dream Foundation, set up following the suicide of Northern Territory teen Amy "Dolly" Everett early this year following cyber bullying.

Dolly's Dream "aims to provide support to charity groups through fundraising and promotion".

Mr Rippon said his daughter-in-law, Renee Rippon, had worked in the Northern Territory and had known Dolly.

He said it was her suggestion to raise money for the foundation at the local rodeo.

"We've all got kids and it could happen to any one of us. It's horrendous what has happened to that family," he said.

He said local businesses had shown extraordinary support to the cause, donating so many raffle prizes there would be about 15 draws during the day.

The rodeo will start at 11am and finish in the early evening.