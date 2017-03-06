31°
Take the little ones to a movie date with Peppa

Javier Encalada
| 6th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
AT THE BEACH: A scene from the movie Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday.
FOR the first time in her twelve year history, Peppa Pig is coming to Australia.

The hit children's TV character will make her big screen debut with Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday.

This special cinema event will feature nine brand new episodes, including four exclusive Australian episodes, as well as interactive content, where you can sing, dance and play along with Peppa, her little brother George, their family and their friends.

Join Peppa on her first Australian holiday, as she visits her friend Kylie Kangaroo and family.

The exclusive four-part adventure sees Peppa visit the outback for a barbecue, learn to surf, throw a boomerang and see the Great Barrier Reef in a submarine.

As well as the special Australian episodes, the five other brand new episodes will see Peppa take a trip to London, spend a day out at the Zoo, cruise along the canal, and get some advice from Policeman Panda.

 

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. A scene from the movie Peppa Pig My First Cinema Experience: Peppa's Australian Holiday. Supplied by Entertainment One Films.
This cinema event is the perfect first cinema experience for little ones, and of course, a must-see for all Peppa Pig fans.

Peppa Pig is a British preschool animated television series directed and produced by Astley Baker Davies, which originally aired on 31 May 2004, and is distributed by E1 Kids.

It went on a hiatus for just over two years before re-premiering on 14 February 2015.

To date, four seasons have been completely aired, with a fifth currently airing.

It is shown in 180 territories.

Peppa and her family did not wear seat belts in the first two series.

After receiving several complaints, Astley Baker Davies announced that all future animation would include characters wearing seat belts, and that the relevant scenes in the first two series would be re-animated to include them.

Similar changes were also made to early episodes with characters riding bicycles to add cycle helmets, which were not included in the original versions.

Topics: ballina cinema lismore movie northern rivers entertainment peppa pig whatson

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!