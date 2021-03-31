Menu
‘Take a punt’: Mayor urges tourists to book flights to Gold Coast

by Greg Stolz
31st Mar 2021 1:00 PM
31st Mar 2021 1:00 PM

 

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate has urged southerners to 'take a punt' and book an Easter holiday on the Glitter Strip, saying the prospect of his city being locked down is looking much less likely.

Fears the Coast could be thrust into lockdown like Greater Brisbane surged on Tuesday after two locals came down with COVID-19.

They include a Gold Coast tradie who moonlighted as a stripper at a Byron Bay hen's party - attended by an infected PA Hospital nurse and her sister - and later worked at a Mermaid Beach nursing home.

Exposure sites up and down the Coast were later identified by Queensland Health, including the Queensland surf lifesaving titles at Tugun and multiple cafes.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. Picture Glenn Hampson
But Mayor Tate said he was reassured by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's positive take on the latest figures of only three new cases overnight.

"I say to all of the people in Sydney and Melbourne, if I'm there wanting to come to the Gold Coast, I would get online and book," he said.

"The weather's great, there's no lockdown here, come and enjoy the life on the Gold Coast."

Cr Tate said he was hopeful of more positive news at 9am Thursday when the Premier will provide her next update.

But he said Rex Airlines was offering $79 one-way flights to the Gold Coast from Melbourne and southerners should 'take a punt'.

"I would do it if they don't want to miss out," he said.

"Mate, life is about taking a risk and having a go - that's what the Gold Coast is built on.

"I'm saying the risk here is 79 bucks. If you can afford the 79 bucks, I'd have a crack at it. You're not going to lose it.

"I wouldn't want to be stuck in Melbourne for Easter ...."

Originally published as 'Take a punt': Mayor urges tourists to book flights to Gold Coast

coronavirus covid-19 gold coast gold coast mayor lockdown tom tate travel

