Take a peek inside three award-winning North Coast homes

This RLA Building Design home in Lennox Head won the award for new residential buildings between 351 and 450 sqm at the 2019 Building Designers Association of Australia Regional Awards.

TWO Northern Rivers home designers have taken out esteemed awards for their work.

Alstonville-based RLA Building Design and EcoSphere Design, from Mullumbimby, were among those from across the Northern Rivers and southeast Queensland vying for the honours at the recent 2019 Building Designers Association of Australia Regional Awards in Brisbane.

The region encompassed by those awards spans as far as the Sunshine Coast.

Brently Reid from EcoSphere Design took out the award for residential buildings up to 250 sqm for a stunning home that takes in the best of the views in its Mullumbimby location.

The home features lots of north-facing glass to soak up the natural vista and the sunlight.

It was built from locally-sourced, sustainable timbers, down to the classing and kitchen benchtops and boasts low-allergenic and low VOC materials and finishes.

Richard Lutze from RLA Building Design took out the new residential building award for homes between 251 sqm and 250 sqm for a house in East Ballina.

Mr Lutze also claimed the equivalent award for new homes between 351 and 450 sqm for a Lennox Head home.

Both of these homes were designed to capture ocean views, sunlight and breezes and to incorporate indoor and outdoor living spaces.

Mr Lutze’s Lennox Head home also won an award at the 2019 BDAA National Awards for his use of the Australian made timber Weathertex cladding.

Mr Lutze, who grew up watching his father build houses and who began his own journey in the industry some 30 years ago, said it was great to see the Northern Rivers so well represented at the awards.

“It’s a bit humbling to win an award because obviously there’s so many great buildings people put forward for any award,” he said.

“It’s quite rewarding to know that … we’ve done a good job.”

His homes are aesthetically stunning, but he said liveability and local climactic conditions were also big considerations.

“What we normally look at when we’re designing a building (is whether) they’re liveable buildings but

sustainability comes into it,” he said.

Given the densely developed nature of other parts encapsulated in the regional awards, such as the Gold Coast, he said it was particularly special to see locals nab three awards at the Brisbane event.