21 free courses on offer with TAFE

FEE-FREE TAFE courses will be available at TAFE NSW as the State Government looks to upskill workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

TAFE will be offering 21 fee-free courses under the plan, including Computing Skills, Writing and Presenting skills, eMarketing for Small Business and Reaching Customers with Social Media.

State Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, said the courses would be welcomed in the Northern Rivers region.

"TAFE NSW has been a reliable educational institution for more than 130 years supporting communities all across NSW," she said.

"These fee-free courses will be put to good use on the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands during this challenging time."

NSW Skills and Tertiary Education Minister, Dr Geoff Lee, said now was a great time for employees to upskill so they are ready for future challenges.

"The NSW Government understands that circumstances have changed for a lot of people and business owners, which means the way they work and how they conduct their business has also changed," Dr Lee said

For more information about the courses, see www.tafensw.edu.au.