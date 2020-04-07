Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TAFE NSW will be offering fee-free courses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
TAFE NSW will be offering fee-free courses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
News

21 free courses on offer with TAFE

Adam Daunt
7th Apr 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEE-FREE TAFE courses will be available at TAFE NSW as the State Government looks to upskill workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

TAFE will be offering 21 fee-free courses under the plan, including Computing Skills, Writing and Presenting skills, eMarketing for Small Business and Reaching Customers with Social Media.

State Member for Lismore, Janelle Saffin, said the courses would be welcomed in the Northern Rivers region.

"TAFE NSW has been a reliable educational institution for more than 130 years supporting communities all across NSW," she said.

"These fee-free courses will be put to good use on the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands during this challenging time."

NSW Skills and Tertiary Education Minister, Dr Geoff Lee, said now was a great time for employees to upskill so they are ready for future challenges.

"The NSW Government understands that circumstances have changed for a lot of people and business owners, which means the way they work and how they conduct their business has also changed," Dr Lee said

For more information about the courses, see www.tafensw.edu.au.

northernriversbusiness northernrivers community northernriverscoronavirus northernrivers education
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

        premium_icon LATEST: Updated coronavirus cases in Northern NSW

        News THERE are now 47 confirmed COVID-19 cases in our region, according to the latest figures from NSW Health.

        Pro surfer's plea to keep beaches open

        premium_icon Pro surfer's plea to keep beaches open

        Surfing Owen Wright has begged Ballina council to keep beaches open

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what...

        ‘Keep it safe’: Residents urged to avoid clean outs

        ‘Keep it safe’: Residents urged to avoid clean outs

        News LOCAL councils urge residents to hold off on any household clean outs until another...