Taco time: Ballina’s new Mexican obsession

Owner's of Bob's Tacos at Ballina, Rob Theaker and Sheri Smith, are bringing an authentic take to the popular cuisine. (Credit: Adam Daunt)

ROB Theaker and Sheri Smith do not appear to be your average Mexican cuisine experts, but they did learn a lot from family meals in their time at Los Angeles and Tucson restaurants.

Now, Rob and Sheri have opened Bob’s Tacos in Ballina to share their knowledge on Mexican cuisine to the Northern Rivers.

“In the kitchen I ran in Tucson, people would bring this and that to family meal ... so not only would I get fed, I’d get taught how to make the food as well which was perfect,” Ms Smith said.

“Most people are very happy to share their culture when you show interest and to learn from people who learned from their parents … that came from Mexico or are still in Mexico, it’s real simple, authentic food.

“That’s what we found when we moved to Ballina two and a half years ago, we found there wasn’t really any authentic Mexican food in the style that we’re accustomed to.”

The store has been open for five weeks now, and even with a global pandemic occurring in the background, the store has received great support from the community.

“If you look at how it (the restaurant) is set up, it’s like a home, you’re welcome … we already know half of the customers by name and that’s cool,” Mr Theaker said.

“Even in the first two weeks, we had people … who had come back three times and now we’ve got people who have been back four times and five times within four weeks,” Mr Theaker said.

“We’ve seen a lot of people be like ‘give me something to eat’ because we want to support you, we watched you build this and that’s been really incredible,” Ms Smith said.

With Mexican fast food chain Taco Bell revealing their plans for Ballina, the pair are confident their store has a point of difference new customers will love.

For updates, follow Bob’s Tacos on Facebook.