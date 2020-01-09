Menu
A development application has been lodged for a Taco Bell at Ballina.
Taco Bell reveals plans for first Northern Rivers store

Rebecca Lollback
9th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
SEE you later Red Rooster, and hello Taco Bell.

The hugely popular American fast food chain has revealed plans to open its first Northern Rivers store.

If approved, it would open in the old Red Rooster location at Ballina, on the corner of Kerr and Fox Sts.

A development application for the refit of the restaurant, estimated to cost around $165,000, has been lodged with Ballina Shire Council and is currently being assessed by staff.

In documents submitted to the council by Wales & Associates, the DA includes new additions and alterations to the existing building.

Taco Bell Ballina would seat 55 people and have a drive-through facility.

The new restaurant will also create a total of 54 jobs three full-time jobs and 51 casual jobs.

According to the Taco Bell website, the fast food giant started in California, America, with the first restaurant opening in 1962.

Taco Bell now serves more than two billion customers each year at more than 7000 restaurants across the world.

The Ballina store would be just the third one in NSW so far, with other stores already open in Jesmond, Newcastle, and Blacktown in western Sydney.

There are nine Taco Bell stores in Queensland and two in Victoria.

 

Popular Taco Bell menu items

Crunchwrap Supreme: Your choice of meat and sauce, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, sour cream, lettuce and tomato inside a toasted tortilla in the signature six-sided wrap

Grilled Stuft Burrito: Filled with a huge arsenal of your choice of meat, two-cheese blend, rice, black beans and fiesta salsa, you're going to have your work cut out for you

Quesadilla: Grilled soft tortilla filled with your choice of meat and extra, extra melted cheese

Stacked Chips Supreme: Everything you love about nachos stacked onto seasoned crunchy hot chips

Chocodilla: Gooey, melted dark chocolate oozing from inside a lightly grilled tortilla.

