TACO BELL: Decision made on Ballina store

A development application has been approved for a Taco Bell at Ballina.

BALLINA will soon be ringing in a new fast-food restaurant, with Ballina Shire Council approving the development application for Taco Bell to open.

The popular chain restaurant will open at the site of the former Red Rooster on the corner of Fox and Kerr streets.

The menu items for the American chain include "grilled stuff burrito", quesadilla which is a grilled soft tortilla filled with your choice of meat and melted cheese, and "crunchwrap supreme" which is your choice of meat and sauce, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, sour cream, lettuce and tomato inside a toasted tortilla in the signature six-sided wrap.

The fit-out and renovation of the existing building are estimated to cost $165,000.

The development application was lodged with Ballina Shire Council in January, and approved in April.

Taco Bell Ballina will seat 55 people and have a drive-through facility.

The new restaurant is set to create a total of 54 jobs ‒ three full-time jobs and 51 casual jobs.

According to the Taco Bell website, the fast food giant started in California, America, with the first restaurant opening in 1962.

Taco Bell now serves more than two billion customers each year at more than 7000 restaurants across the world.

The Ballina store would be just the third one in NSW so far, with other stores already open in Jesmond, Newcastle, and Blacktown in western Sydney.

There are nine Taco Bell stores in Queensland and two in Victoria.

Meanwhile in Ballina, Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald's are set to open restaurants at the new highway service centre at West Ballina.

McDonald's currently is hiring for the new restaurant.