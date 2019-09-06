Menu
Login
Crime

Woman, 68, 'sold drugs out of home'

6th Sep 2019 6:16 AM

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly supplying drugs and possessing a firearm following investigations in Sydney's south.

In August, Operation Vipers was launched after police suspected drugs were being sold from a Hurstville home.

Just after midday on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the house and police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, a revolver, a Taser, scales, and mobile phones.

The woman was charged with 14 offences and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

More Stories

drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    How bad will bushfire season be, and what do you need to do?

    Environment BUSHFIRES have already caused devastation to parts of the Northern Rivers - now it's time to take a look at the outlook.

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Roaring fun at the regatta

    Roaring fun at the regatta

    News Annual dragon boat regatta paddles into East Ballina

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Girls' 'hard core' surfing at Lennox

    Surfing "The day was all about wise wave selection”