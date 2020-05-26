Sydney school evacuated over virus scare

There has been a coronavirus case confirmed at Waverley College in Sydney's east, just one day after students across the state returned to classrooms full-time.

Parents have been asked to collect their children from the school after a Year 7 boy tested positive.

Pictures from the school show children and parents being escorted away by police officers.

The school texted parents at 9.05am to collect their children from the all-boys school.

"Urgent advice: a member of the Senior Campus has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation," the text read.

"As a precaution, we ask that you collect your son immediately from Birrell St and Carrington Road gates.

"Health NSW will conduct contact tracing and we undertake a deep clean of the campus.

"We will be in contact with those who have had close contact and will need to isolate."

Around 1100 students attend the Catholic day school for boys from years five to 12.

This all comes after a student tested positive at St Ignatius College, Riverview last week.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said earlier this month that closing schools temporarily would become common as pupils went back.

Several Sydney schools have shut temporarily after a confirmed COVID-19 case since March, including Epping Boys High School, Normanhurst West Public School, Warragamba Public School and St Mary's Senior High School.

Many students in NSW returned to the classroom yesterday two months after COVID-19 restrictions forced around 800,000 public school children to study remotely.

Some independent and Catholic schools also returned on Monday while others were working towards a June 1 return date.

Australia has recorded a total 7118 cases of COVID-19, with 3090 in New South Wales, 1605 in Victoria, 1056 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 564 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

