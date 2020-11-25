Menu
Sydney man stages own kidnapping: cops

by Jack Paynter
25th Nov 2020 8:05 AM

 

A western Sydney man who allegedly staged his own kidnapping has been busted by police safe and well at a beachside cafe.

NSW Police launched an operation to recover the 31-year-old Toongabbie man on Tuesday after receiving reports he had been kidnapped and assaulted just after 5am.

Local police, assisted by officers from the state's robbery and serious crime squad, responded to the reports but after an extensive investigation he was found by detectives at a cafe in Brighton Le Sands about 11.50am.

NSW Police allege the man was under no risk of harm and showed no signs of injury.

He was arrested, along with two men aged 28 and 27, and a 24-year-old woman, who were in his company, before they were all taken to St George police station for questioning.

The Toongabbie man was charged with giving false information about a person or property in danger, false representation resulting in police investigation, using carriage service to menace, harass or offend, and stalk or intimidate to intend fear of physical harm.

Police will allege the man attempted to extort money from people known to him while falsely claiming to be the victim of an assault and kidnapping.

He was refused bail to face Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.

The two other men and woman were released without charge.

crime editors picks fake kidnapping staged kidnapping

