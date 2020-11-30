Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged for drink-driving in Byron Bay. Picture: iSTOCK
A man has been charged for drink-driving in Byron Bay. Picture: iSTOCK
Crime

Sydney man charged for drink-driving on Byron holiday

Liana Boss
30th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE act of waving his arms out the window of his vehicle is what drew one Sydney man to the attention of police early Saturday morning.

The Northern Beaches man has had his licence suspended after being allegedly caught drink-driving in Byron Bay.

Police will allege they observed a Ford Escape station wagon travelling east on Bangalow Rd in Byron Bay about 2.20am on Saturday.

"The driver has brought attention to himself by waving his arms out the window and was stopped by police," police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was breath tested and returned a positive roadside reading.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis and this returned a reading of 0.137.

He was issued a court attendance notice and is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on December 14.

byron bay local court byron crime drink-driver northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Even Hollywood stars benefit from faster internet

        Premium Content Even Hollywood stars benefit from faster internet

        News THE new offer promises symmetrical upload and download wholesale speeds from 10Mbps to close to 1Gbps.

        Man allegedly drunk-drove at more than 5 times legal limit

        Premium Content Man allegedly drunk-drove at more than 5 times legal limit

        Crime Police will allege an attempted U-turn caught their attention

        400 gather at illegal doof, trample bird nesting site

        Premium Content 400 gather at illegal doof, trample bird nesting site

        Crime A WOMAN was charged over a drug offence but further action against attendees is...

        Rider in critical condition after motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rider in critical condition after motorbike crash

        News He collided with a rock wall before being thrown from his motorbike.