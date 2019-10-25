This $3.75m house thinks it’s a ship

Oceanie on Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon is argubaly the most recognisable house on the northern beaches.

Oceanie on Barrenjoey Rd, Avalon is argubaly the most recognisable house on the northern beaches.

Arguably the most famous house in Sydney's Avalon and the best recognised oceanfront on the northern beaches has come to market.

"Oceanie", on the main road to Palm Beach and just beyond the Bilgola Bends, has a dramatic roof line, whale-watching platform and a nautical bridge smack bang in the living room.

The inside bridge and flyaway timber lined ceiling.

Built in 1989 by Nick Kauffmann, 518 Barrenjoey Rd sits 200m above the ocean on a 605sq m block, and its ski-slope-looking roof was designed to look like the surf.

It has been home to the Stabback family since new and is on the market for the first time.

Daughter Glenda Clark said her late father Peter loved all things nautical and was captivated by the home on his first viewing.

The wall of glass looking out to sea.

A cliff-front position.

"He gravitated to all things related to water and even honeymooned on a yacht. He loved the sunrises, the moonlight and the tidal and ocean patterns seen from this property," she said.

Claudio Marcolongo, of LJ Hooker Avalon, said the quirky home would suit a surfie as the views were exceptional.

"Standing on the whale watching platform feels like you on the edge of a boat," he said.

There are two bedrooms and a loft bedroom, a swimming pool and parking for four cars plus the house has the coveted northeast aspect looking out to sea.

The guide for Oceanie is $3.75 million and Mr Marcolongo said there is already interest in the landmark property.

Originally published as Sydney house that thinks it's a ship