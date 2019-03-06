Guitar tutor ‘touched girl through uniform’

Sydney guitar teacher Angelos Tsoltoudis has been charged with sexually assaulting two female teenage students.

A GUITAR teacher allegedly touched a teenage girl's private parts through her school uniform and massaged her breast, and allegedly had sexual intercourse with another girl on three separate occasions during evening music lessons.

Angelos Tsoltoudis, of the northern Sydney suburb of Beecroft, has been remanded in custody after a brief appearance in court following his arrest on Wednesday morning.

Police said both girls were 15-years-old at the time of the alleged assaults, some of which happened during half-hour classes.

The 54-year-old, who is an acclaimed guitar player with his own duet band that performs at weddings and other functions around Sydney, was brought up from the cells at Burwood Local Court.

Sydney guitar teacher Angelos Tsoltoudis was arrested on Wednesday at his home.

Angelos Tsoltoudis is an acclaimed guitar player with his own duet band.

With shoulder length dark hair and wearing a cream shirt with fluoro stripes on the sleeves, Mr Tsoltoudis did not apply for bail and Magistrate Louise McManus formally refused it.

According to court documents seen by news.com.au, police allege Mr Tsoltoudis committed the offences between May 2016 and June 2017.

The accused musician allegedly indecently assaulted one girl in May and June 2016.

Detectives from Ryde Police Area Command formed Strike Force Badarene in late 2018 to investigate allegations of child sexual abuse by the music tutor.

It's alleged he "placed his hand on top of her [private parts] on top of her school skirt" and then on an evening a month later "massaged her breast on top of her clothing with both hands".

Another teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted three times between November 2016 and June 2017.

On each occasion, police allege Mr Tsoltoudis "had sexual intercourse" with the girl "without her consent and knowing she wasn't consenting".

Police arrested Mr Tsoltoudis on Wednesday morning at a Beecroft home where they seized several items.

He is charged with three counts of alleged aggravated sexual assault, victim under authority of the offender, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault, victim under authority of the offender.

Mr Tsoltoudis was remanded to appear next on May 1 via videolink.