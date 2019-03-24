Shooting survivor dies by suicide

Sydney Aiello took her own life.

A Parkland shooting survivor has killed herself a year after the massacre having suffered from "survivor's guilt".

Sydney Aiello, 19, took her own life last Sunday after being overcome with grief following the Parkland massacre, which left 17 people dead, including her close friend Meadow Pollack.

On February 14, 2018 a gunman opened fire at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Aiello's mum, Cara, told CBS Miami her daughter struggled with survivor's guilt and had been recently diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, The Sun reports.

Aiello also found it hard to attend college classes because she was afraid of being in a classroom.

She was on the high school campus when the gunman opened fire on Valentine's Day, 2018 but not in the actual building where it happened.

Pollack's father, Andrew told the Miami Herald: "Killing yourself is not the answer."

He retweeted someone's photo of Aiello and his daughter posing together in fancy gowns with the heartbreaking caption: "A little more than a year after this photo was taken, both are gone."

Meadow Pollack had been set to go to Lynn University in Boca Raton.

In a GoFundMe page, set up to cover the funeral expenses, Aiello was described as a "beloved daughter, sister and friend to many.

"She lit up every room she entered. She filled her days cheerleading, doing yoga, and brightening up the days of others. Sydney aspired to work in the medical field helping others in need."

The Parkland shooting is the deadliest high school killing spree in US history.

A former student Nikolas Cruz was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz listens to his public defender. Picture: AP, Pool

His lawyers have said he will plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence, but prosecutors have rejected that offer.

He is due to stand trial early next year but no exact date has been set.

Stoneman Douglas principal Ty Thompson is currently under investigation as part of the Broward County school district's ongoing probe into the mass shooting, the Herald reported.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14. There is also an anonymous online chat service available between 8pm and 4am AEST at Lifeline.org.au, or visit Beyond Blue's website.

For crisis assistance, call triple-0.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.