Swimmer critical after being pulled from surf

by Jo Glover
25th Nov 2018 8:51 AM

UPDATE: A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, believed to be in his 60s, was pulled from the water unconscious.

The spokesman said four crews as well as surf lifesavers were on scene of the incident as of 7.45am and a rescue helicopter had been tasked to the area.

EARLIER: A SWIMMER is in a critical condition after being pulled from the surf on the Sunshine Coast.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 7.15am and, along with surf lifesavers, were "managing a patient in a critical condition".

The incident happened in water off Coongarra Esplanade at Wurtulla.

