Swift’s ‘ultimate shade’ on stage at AMAs

Taylor Swift has given a powerful performance at the American Music Awards where she was honoured with Artist of the Decade, amid her messy feud with Scooter Braun.

The 29-year-old pop star opened her career-spanning medley pointedly, performing the chorus of new album track The Man, a song about her frustration with sexist double standards.

She was dressed in what looked almost like a straight-jacket, emblazoned with the titles of her previous songs, as she sang:

"I'm so sick of running as fast as I can / Wondering if I'd get there quicker if I was a man

And I'm so sick of them coming at me again / 'Cause if I was a man then I'd be the man"

Taylor Swift at the AMAs.

Twitter was thoroughly enjoying the savage spectacle, with one user claiming she threw "ultimate shade" at Braun.

The Man intro was EVERYTHING. Taylor was in a PRISONERS OUTFIT WITH ALL HER PAST ALBUMS ON IT FOR YOU TO SEE.



She wants what’s hers.

She deserves what’s hers.#AMAs pic.twitter.com/YCi2YB9Dz5 — Zac ~ (@alltoozac) November 25, 2019

It was an ideal platform to launch a punchy message, with Swift telling the audience all she wanted to do was "create something that will last".

"All artists want is to create something that will last, whatever it is in life," she said.

"And the fact this is an award that celebrates a decade of hard work, art, fun and memories, is all that matters to me. The memories that I have had with you guys, the fans, over the years. "Thank you for being the reason why I am on this stage."

Taylor's medley, in full was Love Story, I Knew You Were Trouble, Blank Space, Shake It Off with Halsey and Camilla Cabello and Lover.

Swift performs at the AMAs.

Swift has the most AMA wins of any female artist with 24, and is close to breaking Michael Jackson's record, needing only one more win from tonight's awards.

It comes after a drama-filled couple of weeks for Swift, who has been engaged in a brutal war of words with music mogul and manager to the stars, Scooter Braun.

The pair have been feuding since Braun's company bought Swift's former label Big Machine Label Group, and in turn the rights to much of her old music earlier this year.

Swift kicked off the madness two weeks ago when she posted a statement on tumblr titled "Don't know what else to do".

Swift wrote to her fans: "Guys - It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honouring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show.

Taylor Swift performs on ABC's "Good Morning America". Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year.

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished. This is WRONG. Neither of these men had a hand in the writing of those songs. They did nothing to create the relationship I have with my fans. So this is where I'm asking for your help.

"Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

Let them know they did, with Braun directly calling out Swift last week saying his family had received multiple death threats in the wake of the Lover singer's statement, with Big Machine also claiming she "created a narrative that doesn't exist".

"Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family," Braun began the lengthy letter.

"This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children.

"It almost feels as if you have no interest in ever resolving the conflict. At this point with safety becoming a concern I have no choice other than to publicly ask us to come together and try to find a resolution.

Braun reaffirmed that Swift could perform whatever songs she wanted to and never needed his permission ahead of the AMAs.

Taylor starting the show with kids about her age when she signed with Big Machine to prove a point. And then wearing a robe with BM albums on it while singing the man I HAVE NO WORDS #TaylorOnAMAs @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #AMAs — Steph (@swiftiesteph) November 25, 2019