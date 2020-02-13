Sweet new store opens in Lismore

DIG IN: Scoops and Candy owners Felicity Hyde, and son Lachlan Hyde, 2, enjoy an ice-cream break at the new milk bar on Keen Street in Lismore. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

BANANA Bongo, Vienna Coffee, or Strawberry Summer ‒ with up to 24 ice cream flavours on display at any given time, there really is something for everyone at Lismore's new milk bar, Scoops and Candy.

Store owner Felicity Hyde said the store will rotate ice cream flavours to ensure there is something new and fresh each time you walk in.

While everyone loves ice cream, as the name promises, there is much more on offer at the Keen Street store with an enormous range of both traditional and modern lollies.

Mrs Hyde, who has experience in hospitality, said when stocking the store they decided to focus on items which are hard to come by, such as Arizona and Red Eye drinks, popular American cereals and Twinkies.

"We have a little bit of everything here," she said.

"I wanted to supply a lot of things, so we have everything from ice cream and thickshakes to old-fashioned lollies and different types of American foods."

Mrs Hyde said the store is practically bursting with all things sweet, and stocks Pink Lady and Darrell Lea chocolates for Easter gifts.

"My distributor keeps calling and saying, 'did you want some of these?', and I have to say no, we just don't have the room," she said.

Mrs Hyde said she decided to open the store after another Lismore milk bar closed in November.

"After Muzzas closed down I kept thinking Lismore really needed something for late night trade and to cater for families and people of all ages," she said.

"The milk bar was just perfect, and is something I think Lismore really needs, especially for somewhere parents can bring their kids for a treat."

Mrs Hyde said one thing which sets Scoops and Candy apart from other lolly shops is the wide range of old school lollies, including honey bears, pineapple lumps and jersey caramels.

They have also placed a heavy focus on sustainability, and have recently started using plant-based BioCups, which are compostable.

"We really wanted to create a smaller footprint," she said.

Scoops and Candy is open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 7pm, however Mrs Hyde said they would be looking at offering late night trade in the future.