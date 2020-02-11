Sweet lineup drops for Big Pineapple Music Festival

The Hilltop Hoods are bound for the Sunny Coast in May.

The Hilltop Hoods are bound for the Sunny Coast in May. Supplied

IF YOU dug this year's Hottest 100 Countdown, then you're going to love the line-up for the Big Pineapple Music Festival.

The bill has just dropped for the 2020 event, to be held on May 30 at Pineapple Fields in Woombye, with Aussie hip hop stalwarts the Hilltop Hoods headlining.

The Adelaide trio came in at No 10 in the Hottest 100 with Exit Sign, their collaboration with Illy and Ecca Vandal.

They'll be joined by two of the other top 10 artists from this year's Hottest 100 music poll: G Flip and Thelma Plum.

Gympie's The Amity Affliction - arguably Australia's most successful heavy music exports - will also return home to Queensland for the festival. The band, currently on tour in Europe, will release its highly anticipated new album Everyone Loves You … Once You Leave Them later this month.

The festival also boasts Sydney dance music queen Alison Wonderland's only Australian show for 2020.

Camping capacity has been increased for this year's event, with entertainment and a licensed bar for punters staying on the Friday night.

Tickets for the 18+ event go on sale Thursday at 9am AEST via Moshtix. Pre-sale tickets start from $120 plus booking fee and two nights' camping starts from $40.

The full Big Pineapple Music Festival's 2020 line-up:

HILLTOP HOODS

ALISON WONDERLAND (Only 2020 Aus Show)

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

DUNE RATS

EXAMPLE (UK)

G FLIP

KINGSWOOD

ODETTE

THELMA PLUM

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

KWAME

CXLOE

JESSB (NZ)

NYXEN

KYLE LIONHART

BOOTLEG RASCAL

A SWAYZE & THE GHOSTS

ROLAND TINGS

DEATH BY DENIM

JAWBREAKERS

GOLD MEMBER

MADY MOODA

JACK BOTTS

THE JENSENS

FIRST BEIGE

FORREST RUN

TRIPLE J UNEARTHED WINNER