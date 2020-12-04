Couple in hospital after alleged domestic stab attack

An elderly couple are both in hospital after an alleged domestic stabbing attack.

An elderly couple are in hospital after what police say was a domestic stabbing attack in Sydney's Inner West last night.

The man, 70, and woman, 65, are both in a critical condition at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Emergency services were called to the home on Etonville Parade, Croydon, about 8.40pm last night to find the man with stab wounds to his head.

Forensic police at the scene today. Picture: John Grainger

Police outside the home where the incident happened. Picture John Grainger

After searching the home, they found the woman in the backyard with stab wounds to her upper body.

Police confirmed they are known to each other.

According to property records a man and a woman sharing the same last name bought the home in 1995.

The house has not been sold or rented out since then.

A neighbour said the incident was extremely shocking as they had always had positive interactions with the couple.

"All I know is the couple were really sweet and very friendly," they said.

Forensics on scene. Picture John Grainger

"He would give me fruit as I walked past and let me pick berries from his tree, he would say 'come help yourself'.

"The lady was so friendly, she would always say hello to our dog, we got a puppy and she loved the puppy.

"It's a little bit strange."

The neighbour said they had never heard any commotion coming from the house.

NSW Police have established a crime scene and forensics continued to crawl through the ordinary suburban brick home this morning, however authorities say they are not seeking any other parties in relation to the incident.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

