Menu
Login
Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Breaking

Multiples ‘suspicious packages’ in Melbourne

by Benedict Brook
9th Jan 2019 2:09 PM

THERE are reports of multiple suspicious packages being delivered to at least five international consulates in Melbourne.

The Indian and US consulates on St Kilda Road as well as the British, Swiss and German diplomatic mission are believed to have been targeted.

Vic Emergency has said 10 hazardous material incidents are in progress on St Kilda Rd, Collins St, Queens St, Albert Rd and William St in or close to the CBD and separately in Ashwood - all of which correspond to a consulate.

At least eight vehicles are in attendance. Vic Emergency has said the incidents are "under control".

Images have shown fire engines outside the consulates.

editors picks melbourne police suspicious packages

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Horror start to holidays on highway

    Breaking Two early morning crashes signals horror start to busy summer period

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Local Partners