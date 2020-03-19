Menu
The Clifton Community Health Service treated its first suspected case of Covid-19.
Patient tested for COVID-19 in small Darling Downs town

Michael Nolan
19th Mar 2020 9:12 AM | Updated: 6:04 PM
DOCTORS at the Clifton Community Medical Services treated a possible COVID-19 case yesterday and moved to reassure the community its practice is safe.

General Manager Brad Jones posted a public notice saying confirming the treatment.

He said it would take a few days before test results are returned.

In the meantime, the staff followed all the corrected personal safety and cleaning procedures.

"The health and safety of our staff, patients and residents is our paramount concern, and on the advice of Queensland Health, the medical centre will remain open," Mr Jones said.

"We are a community service and we are always very open with our community.

"Because Clifton is a small town, I was already getting rumours coming back to me and I wanted to set the record straight.

"There is no negative impact to our operations."

Clifton is a small town, removed from the major outbreaks worldwide.

Mr Jones said the test brought home the seriousness of the situation.

"We have been a little bit removed up until now, but we have had some patients with concerning symptoms.

"This is the first case we sent off for testing."

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said there were no confirmed cases in the Darling Downs Health and Hospital Network as of 8am today.

